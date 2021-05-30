Jeffrey Sanker, founder of the White Party Palm Springs, dies

News

Founder of LA-based White Party Entertainment, Inc. Jeffrey Sanker has died, according to a Facebook post from the White Party Palm Springs.

Sanker's publicist Jack Ketsoyan also shared the news and memories of Sanker on his Instagram.

Jeffrey Sanker

In an interview with KESQ in 2019, Sanker reflected on the 30 year anniversary of the White Party, and said that the “first time I came to Palm Springs, and I was like this is such an oasis in the desert and I was like let’s do something outside of a nightclub.”

The White Party is now one of the nation's largest gay dance music festivals. In 2019, Sanker told KESQ that for him it was all about bringing a good time and a sense of happiness. "The things that you see and how you touch people’s hearts really make a difference for me,” he said.

In 2014, he recieved a star on the "Palm Springs Walk of Stars." You can find it on the S.E. corner on Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road.