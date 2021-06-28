Staying Cool: How you can beat the heat in the Coachella Valley amid sweltering temperatures

News

As much as most people can't deal with the scorching desert temperatures, they are here to stay-- at least for the next few months. So how do you keep cool and stay safe when it's 115 degrees outside?

The City of Indio recently added a fourth cooling center at the Indio Public Library at 200 Civic Center Mall. The site will be available to people trying to escape the heat from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and on Saturday.

On Monday, Palm Desert's Library shuttered its doors "due to air conditioning issues." Officials advised people to check back to see when the problem was resolved.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a live report on beating the heat, and how to stay safe while doing it.