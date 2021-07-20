Drive-thru-treat event with Children’s Discovery Museum

News

On Halloween, Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert hosted a FREE Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event for kids and families.

This event was their 6th anniversary of "Boo!seum at the Museum extravaganza." The event was held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the museums parking lot. The first 200 cars got an activity bucket and each kid got a goodie bag of treats.

Cars were bumper to bumper down Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage for the car trick-or-treat event.

One of the volunteers with The Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, Gregoria Rodriguez, said, “We really just want to give back to the community. it’s important to us that the kids have a safe experience but don’t miss out on the trick-or-treating.”

Trick-or-treater Cryscela said, “It’s really great. At least we have something to work with after this hard time that’s been this year. So this is really great.”

From the parking lot, drivers were directed to different stations, so each car could get a bucket and then goodie bag of treats.

If you would like to help donate to the museum, you can visit their website for more information: https://cdmod.org/