Well in the Desert operating without permit; Boxing Club homeless center delayed

News

The Palm Springs Boxing Club homeless service center has been delayed, while negotiations continue with Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio to run the center.



Meanwhile, while city leaders work to hammer out details on running the Boxing Club, Well in the Desert has remained open, even though their permit has been revoked by the city. According to City Manager Justin Clifton, the city sent a reminder to Well that they were supposed to be closed at the end of July. Clifton says they also will escalate enforcement if the center continues to operate at their location.

Well in the Desert confirmed to News Channel 3 that they are still operating and are aware of the permit being revoked. "We are not going to let our clients down now just because City Council is broke when it comes to compassion and ethics," says Arlene Rosenthal, Well in the Desert.

Meanwhile, the city hopes to have the Boxing Center open the 3rd week in August. The council will be updated at their September 9th meeting.