Valley school districts continue COVID-19 protective measures on buses

Several protective policies are in place as students are heading back to campus this fall -- including certain changes when it comes to your child’s transportation.

“A lot of the things that we did in the summer and hybrid are going to stay the same," said Robert Spinuzza, Coordinator of Transportation, PSUSD.

As COVID-19 cases rise, local school districts say they’re going the extra mile to make sure that it’s safe to take the bus each morning.

“All the buses at the end of the day will be cleaned and sanitized," said Chuck Lavrusky, Manager of Transportation, DSUSD.

All three districts say they’re prioritizing sanitizing buses and masks will be required for the ride.

“We do have backup masks in the event that they lost theirs or dropped theirs," said Spinuzza.

Desert Sands Unified School District says they’ve installed ionizers on buses, an added protective measure cleansing the air.

Coachella Valley Unified School District and Palm Springs Unified say they’ll be social distancing when possible.

“We also have one to two windows open just to provide a little cross ventilation," said Spinuzza.

All three districts say the protocols in place are designed to keep students and faculty safe and they’ll be monitoring the changing situation with COVID-19 throughout the school year -- making changes as necessary.