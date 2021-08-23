Palm Springs International Airport ribbon cutting celebration

News

Early this morning, a ribbon-cutting event took place to celebrate the completion of renovations and updates to the Palm Springs International Airport.

The new update includes a ticket lobby expansion and renovation of a new outbound state-of-the-art baggage system.

Also, the airport is holding its first job fair on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center. There will be more than a dozen airport tenants looking to fill over 80 positions.

More details coming up at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KESQ.