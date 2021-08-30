News

More than 70 tribal government and casino employees were presented with a surprise Hero Pay payment last week.

The employees by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians as essential workers and they continued to work for the tribe throughout the Covid pandemic while many Americans stayed home and collected enhanced unemployment benefits

The Augustine Tribal Council voted to give their essential workers $10 additional pay for each hour worked during during the pandemic. Checks presented ranged from several hundred dollars to $19,000.

The one-time incremental paycheck represented retroactive pay for hours these workers logged during the initial 12 months of the pandemic.

The payments came from the Coronavirus State & Tribal Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

For more information on the tribe you can visit the www.augustinetribe-nsn.gov.

More details coming up at 5 and 6 p.m. on KESQ.