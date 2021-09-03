Fourth grade class honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez with cards for family

News

The community continues to remember fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez — a Coachella Valley native killed in last week’s attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Fourth grade students at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary in Indio wrote cards this week to the Lopez family — thanking the family for his service and sharing words of comfort.

The touching project was initiated by teacher Ashley Hayball, who shared that she was a former teacher to one of Lopez’ siblings.

“Loss is a universal feeling,” said Hayball. “This felt very close to home.”

She says each of her current students wrote a heartfelt message:

“Dear Lopez family, I’m so sorry for your loss. Your son was a good person. Without you and your son, America would not be safe,” said Jamiee Aguirre.

“Dear Lopez family, Hunter was a good man and a hero,” said Xander Duffy Moran.

Each card — carefully crafted, expressing gratitude and recognizing Lopez’ character:

“Dear Lopez family, you guys raised a very good son,” said Roberto Esparza.

“I hope this brightens your day. Your son and you guys are good people,” added Alisa Arroyo.

“The kids were really able to show me that you don’t need to know someone to be sad that they’re not here anymore,” said Hayball.

Hayball added, the tribute also served as a meaningful lesson to students. “Kids sometimes have an idea of what a hero looks like...sometimes they can be professional athletes or musicians...this was a terrific reminder that our heroes, the real ones, are people like Hunter.”