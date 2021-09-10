Woman injured in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run collision

News

A woman was hospitalized Friday morning after she was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in Desert Hot Springs.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman in her 40's suffered major injuries at Mountain View Road and Whitney Court at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The collision was not far from Wednesday's deadly collision, which left another pedestrian dead. That collision occurred in the area of Langlois Road and Dillon Road at approximately 8:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Mountain View Drive was shut down to all traffic at Ava Court overnight.

Police have not yet released any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

