Coachella Valley Spotlight: $10,000 surprise grant for Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Desert
Variety, the Children's Charity of the Desert received a $10,000 surprise grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger foundation, in partnership with News Channel 3.
The organization works to provide access to support and equipment for children whose lives have been touched by illness, disability or disadvantage.
Variety has just expanded into a new space inside the Berger building.
Executive Director Heidi Maldoon said "We are so humbled and just incredibly in awe of the generosity of the Burger Family Foundation, who has given us the surprise gift of $10,000 to help us on our way with new programs, a new facility, so that we can reach even more children and families."
