Above-normal temperatures for final days of summer

News

A mild day in the desert with high temperatures just above the century mark will result in a warm evening. Temperatures will gradually cool into the low 90s around 9:00 p.m. with a light north wind.

A ridge of high pressure is building over California to begin the week. This will aid in a warming trend through midweek as well as shift winds to have an offshore flow. Santa Ana winds are expected to remain weak.

This setup will keep humidity low across the desert and elevate fire weather conditions across the Southland.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures will be felt across the Coachella Valley through the week with Wednesday being the hottest day. Wednesday also marks the official start of fall, beginning at 12:20 p.m. when the equinox occurs.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!