Downtown park to open in Palm Springs on Oct. 21

News

Palm Springs will hold a grand opening next week for its new Downtown Park.

The event will be held on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. prior to VillageFest at the new park, located at the intersection of Museum Way and Belardo Road, adjacent to the "Forever Marilyn" sculpture.

Opening remarks will be made by City Council members, Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, park designer Mark Rios and his team from the Los Angeles-based design firm RIOS, officials from Fast Track Construction, the chairs of the Measure J and Parks and Recreation commissions, and other local officials.

The event will also feature a mini-Taste of Palm Springs, a Halloween dog costume contest, youth games and activities and an ABBA tribute concert, officials said. The new park is 1.5 acres and features palm trees, benches, a water feature, a downtown substation for the Palm Springs Police Department and an event stage with seating.

"The city of Palm Springs is absolutely thrilled to invite our residents to join us in celebrating the completion of our new downtown park," Mayor Christy Holstege said. "The City Council has long envisioned the park as a wonderful venue and central hub for arts, culture, relaxation and enjoyment for residents and visitors alike. We can't wait for our Palm Springs community to begin using and loving this fantastic new amenity in the heart of downtown."

The park was paid for by Palm Springs and used Measure J tax dollars.