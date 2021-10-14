6-year-old Houston girl hit by truck and killed after she was dropped off by school bus

CNN - Regional

By Stefania Okolie

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston family is mourning the loss of their little girl after she was struck and killed shortly after getting off a school bus in northwest Houston.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road in the Acres Homes area.

The 6-year-old girl was walking home after the school bus dropped her off at the Garden City Apartment Complex.

According to police, the child was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit her. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to Houston police. Officials evaluated the truck driver and determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The young victim has not been identified yet, and it’s unclear which school she had been dropped off from.

HPD is leading the investigation, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is assisting.

“When you imagine what this family is going through right now, losing a baby just coming home from school, it’s not supposed to happen,” Sean Teare with the Harris County DA’s Office said. “So we all know that, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to find out exactly what happened. If there are any criminal charges that are to be had, we’re going to pursue those.”

HPD has offered its sincere condolences to the family, and says the driver is most likely experiencing grief as well, knowing he unintentionally killed a child.

Investigators said they planned to review the driver’s phone records to determine whether a cell phone was in use at the time of the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.