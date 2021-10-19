Leader of St. Louis County drug trafficking ring sentenced to 12 years

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A 54-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for distributing drugs.

The investigation into 54-year-old Ronald Gales’ drug trafficking organization began in 2018, federal officers said. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While executing search warrants at several homes belonging to associates of Gale, officers found cocaine and crack cocaine inside. Two handguns and $46,000 were seized during the search.

“Investigators also conducted controlled purchases of cocaine from Gales and conducted surveillance of Gales’ operations before ultimately executing a federal search warrant at Gales’residence in October 2019,” the U.S. Attorney of Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming wrote describing the investigation.

