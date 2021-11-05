I-10 freeway traffic at a crawl following 3-vehicle wreck in Palm Desert

Traffic was at a crawl on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Friday morning after a 3-vehicle wreck involving a Jeep, a truck towing a trailer, and a white sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 8:18 a.m. on the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Cook Street.

The trailer and at least one vehicle were blocking lanes on their side and leaking gasoline, according to the CHP.

There were reports of minor injuries. Westbound freeway traffic was backed up for more than three miles to the east of Washington Street.

Other collisions were also reported in the lengthy traffic backup.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as we get new information.