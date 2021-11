The Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a vaccine clinic offering 100 Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11. Vaccines are also available to CVUSD staff, parents, older students, and the rest of the public.

It is on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will be at CVUSD's district office on Church Street in Thermal.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, click here.