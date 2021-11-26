Palm Springs Police investigate Thanksgiving shooting

A man shot in Palm Springs Thanksgiving night is recovering and expected to survive. Palm Springs Police confirmed Friday morning, that just after 10:00 pm Thursday night, the victim left a family member's residence and began driving on Granada Avenue from Palm Vista.

Police say as the man drove past a group of people standing on a street corner, near that intersection, he began hearing gunshots and realized he had been shot himself. The victim drove himself to the hospital and his injuries are believe to be non-life threatening.

Palm Springs Police is asking anyone who may have been in the area of Palm Vista and Granada and witnessed the shooting or may have information about the shooting to call 760-327-1441. Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.