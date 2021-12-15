Dual language immersion teacher selected as December’s One Class At a Time winner

A second grade teacher and dual language immersion teacher at Jackson Elementary School in Indio, Ms. Dulce Cañas, is December's One Class At a Time award recipient.

In her three years as an educator, this is Ms. Cañas' first year teaching the program, which is offered within Desert Sands Unified School District at Jackson Elementary and Reagan Elementary.

Starting in kindergarten, students are taught primarily in a second language. Each year after, students receive more instruction in English and less in Spanish.

Cañas said “by the time that they finish high school they will be biliterate, so they will be able to read, speak, and write in both English and Spanish – both of them fluently.”

She said interactive activities and books play a big role in the success of the program. The funds she won will be used to build a Spanish library in her classroom.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. to learn more about this local teacher and how she's having an impact on children in the Coachella Valley.

If you'd like to apply to be next month's One Class At a Time award winner, or you would like to nominate a teacher, visit this link and submit a nomination.