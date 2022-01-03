After 8 years as NBA assistant, Hammon to lead team in WNBA

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her career began — the WNBA. Hammon will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach and general manager after the NBA season concludes. Hammon has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold. She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach. She calls the move “a step forward and a step in the right direction” for her and for women’s basketball.