LAFC hires USMNT vet Steve Cherundolo as new head coach

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC’s new head coach. He is the surprising replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise’s history. Bradley and LAFC agreed to part ways late last year after the club missed the MLS playoffs for the first time. LAFC fans floated several prominent international names for the job but LAFC general manager John Thorrington replaced the second-winningest coach in MLS history with a first-time MLS boss who spent last season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC’s USL affiliate.