Palm Springs food ware ordinance takes effect

An ordinance aimed at promoting reusable food containers, utensils and bags went into effect in Palm Springs with the New Year.

The Food Ware Ordinance, passed by the city council last July, took effect Saturday and applies to both on-site and takeout dining.

Provisions in the ordinance include a ban on the sale and use of polystyrene food containers such as foam, a ban on plastic straws and stirrers, a ban on single-use plastic bags for takeout orders and a requirement that reusable food ware be used for on-site dining.

"The city of Palm Springs is excited to work with our local businesses to implement this new policy and advance environmental protection," Flinn Fagg, director of Development Services, said in a statement. "With that in mind, the city is offering sustainability scholarships for businesses to help them comply and we understand that compliance with some provisions may take time."

According to the city's website, the scholarships can be used to purchase items such as reusable food service ware, bulk dispensers for condiments and equipment to wash and sanitize reusable food service ware.

Residents can prepare for changes made by the ordinance by bringing their own bags if they are ordering food for pickup and by declining any unwanted accessories when they are offered, officials said.

To learn more about the Food Ware Ordinance, visit www.palmspringsca.gov/services/sustainability-and-recycling/single-use-plastics.