Iran conducts static test of satellite-carrying rocket

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard force has tested the engine for a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket. Thursday’s report by the IRNA news agency quoted chief of the Guard’s aerospace unit as saying the test was successful. The general says the satellite carrier was made of a composite instead of metal, claiming that’s more “cost-efficient.” Iranian state TV did not show any footage on the launch. IRNA initially reported the rocket had been launched into space, but later removed the reference in its story without explanation. Also, footage that was released later showed the rocket engine went through a static ground test.