AP Arizona
King family to rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

By TERRY TANG
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Some relatives of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter will take part Saturday in an on-the-ground campaign for voting rights in Phoenix. They will march with local activists and supporters from a predominantly Black church and speak about “no celebration without legislation.” The family wants to send a message to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The Democrat has declined to endorse relaxation of Senate filibuster rules to advance the legislation.

