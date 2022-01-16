Egle gets win at Oberhof, Germany takes luge relay

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Madeleine Egle of Austria was the winner of a World Cup women’s luge race on Sunday. It was her series-best fifth victory of the season. Germany got the next four spots in the women’s race. Julia Taubitz was second and leads Egle by 57 points in the season standings with one race left. Taubitz needs only a seventh-place finish at St. Moritz, Switzerland next weekend to clinch the title. Ashley Farquharson was the lone American in the women’s race. She placed 23rd. Germany won the team relay, followed by Latvia and Austria.