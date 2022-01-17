Frustrations mounting over ‘life and death’ valley pharmacy staff shortages, closures

Frustrations are mounting as staffing shortages at local pharmacies are causing closures and delays in customers' prescriptions getting filled.

Some pharmacy locations have signs posted of unexpected closures or abrupt schedule changes and delays.

"It's very frustrating and you can tell just visiting any pharmacy in town," Greg Begin said. "There's shortages stock delays nationwide on all sorts of items everything but when you start messing with people's drugs, that's life and death."

News Channel 3 heard from customers about long lines and wait times at pharmacies across the valley. One location in Palm Springs reportedly is relying on traveling pharmacists – customers there say a few days each week, it's fully closed.

Donna Myrow depends on thyroid medication to survive. She said she hit frightening roadblocks getting her prescription filled recently.

"We're in a crisis," she said. "The metal covering in all the drug stores is down and there's no one to ask... I went out to my car and I started to cry because I know I need these pills."

In a statement to News Channel 3, CVS Pharmacy said in part:

“Patient safety is our highest priority, and decisions … are made to ensure we have appropriate levels of staffing and resources in place at each pharmacy for the safe and accurate filling of prescriptions.”

Walgreens wrote in part:

"…the ongoing labor shortage combined with the surge of COVID-19 cases has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores.…We make every effort to minimize disruption for our customers. We select days with the lowest prescription demand, ensure that there is a nearby pharmacy to meet any immediate prescription needs and provide patients as much advanced notice as possible…”

News Channel 3 reached out to Rite-Aid but did not get a response.

