Indio Farmer’s Market to open as early as February

Indio has approved plans for a Certified Farmer's Market in its downtown area, it was announced today.

The Indio Certified Farmer's Market was approved by Indio's City Council during their Jan. 19 meeting and will set up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from October to May on Towne Street between Bliss and Oasis streets.

Certified produce, fresh hot and cold chef-prepared foods, artisan crafts such as handmade wood and leather gifts, stationery, soap, jewelry, candles and other crafted items can be anticipated to be sold, according to city spokesperson Brooke Beare.

The market is expected to open as early as February, said Beare, though no specific date was announced.

"The Indio farmer's market is such an exciting project for us, especially as we work to bring additional free events to our residents and the whole community downtown," said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon. "This is also a great and central location for people who live across the valley who want to support local entrepreneurs and also see our new sculptures."

The agreement with established Certified Farmers Market organizer Christiana Green will also allow for a possible smaller indoor market during the summer months. Green runs similar markets in Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.