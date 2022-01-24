Big Bear Bald Eagle Jackie lays first egg of 2022

A New year is bringing new life up in Big Bear this morning.

Fans of the famous Bald Eagles, Jackie and Shadow, have recently been keeping a close watch on a live camera of the pair's nest nestled in a Jeffrey Pine Tree, where the eagles have welcomed a new egg.

Friends of Big Bear valley say Jackie laid her first egg of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The world observed the nest-cam last year as Jackie and Shadow watched over 5 eggs.

Unfortunately none of them hatched, but hopefully this egg has a better outcome.

