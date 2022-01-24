Skip to Content
today at 8:55 AM
Firefighters mopping up Rancho Mirage mobile home fire

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire department have put out a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage this morning.

Firefighters were called to Lincoln Downs Street in the Rancho Mirage Mobile Home Park, near Kobe Japanese Steak House around 7:45 this morning. 

Firefighters are still mopping up at the scene.

Cal Fire confirmed a sofa had caught on fire, although more details have yet to be released at this time.

News Channel 3 has not received any confirmation on whether there were any inquires.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

