Firefighters mopping up Rancho Mirage mobile home fire

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire department have put out a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage this morning.

Firefighters were called to Lincoln Downs Street in the Rancho Mirage Mobile Home Park, near Kobe Japanese Steak House around 7:45 this morning.

Firefighters are still mopping up at the scene.

Cal Fire confirmed a sofa had caught on fire, although more details have yet to be released at this time.

News Channel 3 has not received any confirmation on whether there were any inquires.

