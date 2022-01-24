Historic Frankenmuth estate available to rent on Vrbo

By Stephen Borowy

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — A historic home is now available for groups or large families who are looking to visit Michigan’s Little Bavaria.

Thanks to the Bavarian Inn Lodge, the grand estate can be rented on Vrbo, which is listed as “ResidenZ” at Bavarian Inn. Built in 1910, the historic property, located next to the Lodge on Weiss Street, once belonged to the Zehnder and Weiss families.

The estate has been updated with modern amenities and can be rented for families or groups of up to 16 people. It includes five bedrooms that can hold up to 14 guests with an additional sofa sleeper for a total of 16. There are five bathrooms, two with a jacuzzi tub, as well as complimentary wifi, air conditioning, washer and dryer with laundry soap, irons and ironing boards, linens and towels, among other amenities.

The main level has the master king bedroom and two additional bedrooms, one with a king bed and one with two queen beds. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with one king room and one room with two queen beds along with a loft area featuring a sofa sleeper.

Guests will find several common spaces including a cathedral ceiling dining room that can seat 12. The kitchen is free for families and guests to use. There are six smart Roku TVs with a variety of board and card games for all ages.

The property has space for outdoor activities including table and chairs, fire pit and swing set. Guests can also purchase wristbands for the day for all water amenities at Bavarian Inn Lodge.

