Firefighters quickly contain a mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters today quickly contained a blaze that erupted in a mobile home in Desert Hot Springs.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the blaze at 11:46 a.m. in the area of West Drive and Camino Aventura, and found the mobile home fully enveloped in flames. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Crews contained the blaze to the single mobile home, according to the department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.