Humane Society rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions in southwest Missouri

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEWTON COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force made their first large rescue of 2022: 57 animals found in “horrific conditions” in Newton County, Missouri.

The animals included Corgis, German Shepherds and Shar Peis. The animals were taken to a facility for health evaluations and treatments before they’re put up for adoption.

The task force also found some deceased animals at the property. Newton County is in southwest Missouri near Joplin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.