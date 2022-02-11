Palm Springs featured in Super Bowl ad starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek

You may see a familiar scene while watching the Super Bowl this Sunday February 13 at 6:30 p.m. as the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

A new BMW commercial promoting its new iX SUV electric vehicle will air during the game, and it was filmed in the Coachella Valley.

The ad features Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera, along with their adorable Pegasus, opting to retire in Palm Springs, after a lengthy career on Mount Olympus.

You can catch the action on Telemundo on Sunday and News Channel 3 will have highlights of the big game.