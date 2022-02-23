Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:40 AM

Police investigate deadly PGA West stabbing attack

KESQ

Police were investigating a deadly stabbing attack in La Quinta at a PGA West home overnight.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that a man who was airlifted to a hospital died from his injuries.

The man's identity had not been immediately released, but the case was being described by the Sheriff's Department as a murder investigation.

Deputies were called to a home along the 55000 block of Riviera Street at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies interviewed a child overnight but said no other suspects were wanted and no one had been arrested. 

Stay with  KESQ News Channel 3  for the very latest updates.

News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content