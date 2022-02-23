Police investigate deadly PGA West stabbing attack

Police were investigating a deadly stabbing attack in La Quinta at a PGA West home overnight.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that a man who was airlifted to a hospital died from his injuries.

The man's identity had not been immediately released, but the case was being described by the Sheriff's Department as a murder investigation.

Deputies were called to a home along the 55000 block of Riviera Street at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies interviewed a child overnight but said no other suspects were wanted and no one had been arrested.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the very latest updates.