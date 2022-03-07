Sheriff seeks six-figure grant to improve off-road enforcement

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking a $264,107 state grant to strengthen enforcement capability within mountainous and desert areas south and east of Hemet that are plagued with unlicensed marijuana growers and recreational enthusiasts driving off-road vehicles over terrain that's off-limits.

The California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Grant would bolster the sheriff's Hemet station's efforts to crack down on off-roading in Aguanga, Anza, East Hemet, Garner Valley, Gilman Hot Springs, Green Acres, Idyllwild and Mountain Center, as well as on reservation land belonging to the Cahuilla, Ramona, Santa Rosa and Soboba tribes, according to the sheriff's department.

According to the agency, in some locations there are local, state and federal forest rangers who perform patrols and try to deter off-road trespassing. But in the case of rangers patrolling Multi-Species Habitat under county authority, they have little impact other than to issue verbal warnings and escort violators out of the area -- when they can catch up to them.

Last year, rangers "discovered and repaired 101 cut fences and 19 damaged gates that were associated with illegal off-road vehicle activity," according to a sheriff's statement.

"The U.S. Forest Service had to cut most of their program related to off-highway vehicle enforcement,'' the agency stated.

Deputies last year served 200 search warrants and seized 85 tons of illegal marijuana within the Hemet station's jurisdiction, mostly throughout the Anza Valley, officials said.

Investigators said off-road vehicles enable illegal grow site cultivators to go to and from their sites in places well off the beaten path.

Off-roading is additionally destructive to protected species, including southwestern willow flycatchers, Arroyo toads, Stephen's kangaroo rats and quino checkerspot butterflies, officials said.

If the funding support comes through from California State Parks, deputies from the Hemet station will have additional resources to "patrol no-go areas" and "cite illegal OHV operators and guide riders to legal riding areas," according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with questions about off-roading and how to stay legal was directed to call the Hemet station at 951-791-3400.