Oasis fire 70% contained, more than 40 acres burned

The wildland fire in Oasis near Highway 86 and Avenue 72 is 70% contained and mapped at 42.5 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Riverside County Firefighters first responded to the fire which had started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Southbound lanes of Highway 86 had been shut down near the fire for equipment safety, but have since been reopened.

The evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted for surroundings areas.

A Care & Reception Center has been established at the Mecca Public Library, 91260 66th Avenue, Mecca, CA 92254.

An official cause of the fire yet to be released. A Cal Fire official told News Channel 3, "It was an illegal dumping area which has caused heavy fuel loading for the area. Also, we had a southeast wind pushing it up 15 to 25 miles an hour off to the Northwest."