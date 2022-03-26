Raptors-Pacers game delayed by fire, fans evacuated

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was delayed about 70 minutes in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands. Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38. Toronto won 131-91. About a half-hour after the game was paused, a Raptors spokesperson said the team had consulted with Toronto Fire Services and hoped play could resume without fans in 30 or 40 minutes. Shortly after that, two workers using ropes and harnesses hung from the ceiling and sprayed a fire extinguisher at the problematic speaker.