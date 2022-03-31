2022 Evening Under the Stars Gala Cancelled

A popular Coachella Valley fundraising event has been cancelled again this year, due to rising costs and supply chain issues. Food Samaritans, AIDS Assistance Program, announced Thursday that they have cancelled their 27th annual Evening Under the Stars gala, which was scheduled to take place at the O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs on Saturday, April 30.



Executive Director Mark Anton said the following in a message to supporters: “I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our 2022 gala, Evening Under the Stars. Everyone had hoped that this would be the year to bring it back after the cancelations due to COVID for the last two years. The cumulative effects of supply chain issues, labor shortages, food cost increases, and other factors have driven the expenses for the event into the stratosphere. The catering alone for our traditional formal seated dinner has risen a staggering 43%, and all of our other costs have risen similarly."

We analyzed every aspect of the event to try and find ways to deliver the quality that our guests have come to expect while reigning in costs, and sadly it’s just not possible. We simply cannot in good conscience put on an event – even one that is so beloved in the community and so important to recognize our donors, partners, volunteers, and the community as a whole – if it results in a loss which would then reduce the level of support that we are able to provide to our clients who are battling food insecurity issues. And, as you know prices at the grocery store have been skyrocketing, so the need for our program is increasing dramatically. Canceling, though regrettable, is the responsible thing to do.

Anton added, " We will reimagine Evening Under the Stars for spring of 2023 and look forward to a fresh, new format that will deliver a spectacular experience for our guests while also raising much needed funds to help sustain the organization’s food voucher program.

Food Samaritans, a non-profit organization that provides nutritional support for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. For more information, please call 760-325-8481 or visit aapfoodsamaritans.org.