Indio residents try out new Bird Scooters

The City of Indio is officially introducing Bird Scooters to the City Indio. A ribbon-cutting will take place, Wednesday, April 6.

People are welcome to join the ceremony today at 3:30 p.m. at downtown Indio's Colossal Cacti art sculpture off of Smurr Street.

Here they are 🛴 the @CityofIndio is officially introducing @bird scooters at a ribbon cutting ceremony happening today at 3:30 p.m. off of Smurr Street.



We’ll have more details on the e-scooters and ceremony highlights coming up at 5 & 6 p.m. @KESQ #CityofIndio #BirdScooter pic.twitter.com/TVu8LYO2CV — Bianca Ventura (@BiancavKESQ) April 6, 2022

A total of 300 e-scooters were rolled out in Indio in early April, just days before the Coachella Music Festival.

Indio is the second city in the Coachella Valley to offer Bird Scooters. Learn more about how the neighboring city, Coachella has used the e-scooters HERE.

We'll have more details and highlights on today's ribbon-cutting tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.