Indio residents try out new Bird Scooters

Grendelkhan / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

The City of Indio is officially introducing Bird Scooters to the City Indio. A ribbon-cutting will take place, Wednesday, April 6.

People are welcome to join the ceremony today at 3:30 p.m. at downtown Indio's Colossal Cacti art sculpture off of Smurr Street.

A total of 300 e-scooters were rolled out in Indio in early April, just days before the Coachella Music Festival.

Indio is the second city in the Coachella Valley to offer Bird Scooters. Learn more about how the neighboring city, Coachella has used the e-scooters HERE.

We'll have more details and highlights on today's ribbon-cutting tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
