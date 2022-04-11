Skip to Content
I-10 Eastbound lane closures at Indian Canyon Dr. due to overturned big rig

CHP said officers along with Cal Fire officials responded to the scene of an overturned big rig on the I-10 eastbound at North Indian Canyon Drive just around 8:00 this morning.

The incident has caused lanes 1-3 heading eastbound on the highway to shut down.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the big rig to overturn.

No word yet on when they might reopen, but traffic on the interchange as well as on the highway is backed up.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

