A brush fire burns 75 plus acres in Banning

Firefighters were battling a 75-acre brush fire that broke out in an unincorporated area south of Banning today and is 0% contained.

The blaze was reported at 2:40 p.m. near Old Idyllwild Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the well-established fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread in light to medium fuels.

Firefighters were attacking the blaze from the ground and the air, according to fire officials.

There were no reports of injuries or structures being threatened. KESQ is following this story and will provide updates when they are available. Watch KESQ News Channel 3 at 6:30 and 7 pm for updates.