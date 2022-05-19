Two gang members arrested for possession of narcotics for sales in Coachella

A Coachella resident and documented criminal street gang member was arrested by officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.

The officers had initially conducted a vehicle stop near Avenue 53 and Lee Street in the city of Coachella after observing a reckless driver.

A passenger in the vehicle, also from Coachella, was identified as a documented criminal street gang member.

The passenger was found to be on supervised release for a prior conviction for narcotics sales.

During a search of the vehicle, Gang Task Force Officers located approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine.

Both men were arrested at the scene.

The driver was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales, Transportation of Narcotics, Conspiracy and Reckless Driving.

The passenger was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales, Conspiracy and Violation of PRCS (Supervised Release).

Both subjects were subsequently booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.