Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:41 AM

Yucca Valley man, Temecula woman arrested for theft, drugs, and gun charges

Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team

A Yucca Valley man and Temecula woman were arrested for possessing illegal guns, drugs, and stolen packages in Rancho Mirage.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies stopped the pair Wednesday afternoon.

Their silver mini van matched the description of a vehicle used in recent porch thefts.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the vehicle and said they found a loaded gun, a 50 round magazine of ammunition, a shoulder mount stabilizer, 481 grams of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

The District Attorney's office said that just two milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone.

The male suspect was arrested for Grand Theft, numerous narcotics and firearms violations, and multiple outstanding arrest warrants, while the female suspect was arrested for Grand Theft.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content