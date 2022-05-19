Yucca Valley man, Temecula woman arrested for theft, drugs, and gun charges

A Yucca Valley man and Temecula woman were arrested for possessing illegal guns, drugs, and stolen packages in Rancho Mirage.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies stopped the pair Wednesday afternoon.

Their silver mini van matched the description of a vehicle used in recent porch thefts.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the vehicle and said they found a loaded gun, a 50 round magazine of ammunition, a shoulder mount stabilizer, 481 grams of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

The District Attorney's office said that just two milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone.

The male suspect was arrested for Grand Theft, numerous narcotics and firearms violations, and multiple outstanding arrest warrants, while the female suspect was arrested for Grand Theft.