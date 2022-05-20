Canadian athletes, parents call for culture change in sports

The Associated Press

More than 1,000 Canadian athletes from gymnastics, boxing and bobsled/skeleton have called for independent investigations into their sports in recent weeks, and former gymnast Amelia Cline filed a proposed class-action lawsuit last week against Gymnastics Canada and six provincial federations. The plaintiffs allege abuse dating back to 1978, claiming the organizations created a culture and environment where the abuse could occur and failed to protect the athletes in their care. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge has said she’s received complaints about abuse, maltreatment or misappropriation of funds leveled against at least eight national teams, including rugby and rowing.