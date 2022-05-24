Triple digits return today and stick around a while

We hit 99 yesterday, but today should put us back into triple digits.

We'll be running a few degrees above average for our area, but parts of the Central Valley are under heat advisories as temps sore 10-15 degrees above normal to our North, along with heightened fire danger.

All of the Western US is facing wildfire concerns, with the most at-risk areas right now in New Mexico.

For the next few days, highs will remain in the lower 100s, with winds kicking up Friday to drop us back into the 90s for the weekend.