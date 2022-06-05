People throughout the Coachella Valley prepare for warmer temperatures

People throughout the Coachella Valley are gearing up for those warmer temperatures.

Although the winds this weekend provided some relief from the triple digit heat, many of the trailheads we visited were empty throughout the midday hours.

Sean Black hiked along the Palm Springs Aerial Tram road Sunday.

Black says he'll be getting up earlier in the coming weeks and months to enjoy cooler temperatures, "Usually at about 9, before it gets super intense, and today we have a nice breeze. It keeps me cool, but I don’t push it too hard. I walk in between running.”

Many restaurants throughout the valley have misters and shaded patios to accommodate the warmer temperatures.

A server from Trio says some people enjoy the sunshine, even on hotter days, "It depends a lot of people, if they're coming in from say the Midwest and it's snowy, they will come here and if it's 110, they would rather sit outside."

A bridal group visiting the Palm Springs area says they've found ways to stay cool this weekend.

"AC inside, pool outside, all the time," says one of the visitors.

We're expected to see even warmer temperatures in the coming days.

You can stay safe in warmer weather by staying hydrated. You can also avoid direct sunlight by staying in shaded areas or enjoying air conditioning.

Get our latest weather forecast here.