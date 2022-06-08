Military plane crashes in Imperial County, east of Brawley

A military airplane has crashed in Imperial County, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office confirmed to our sister station KYMA.

The incident possibly occurred near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road.

KYMA reached out to MCAS Yuma, who says they are aware of the crash and will provide more information later.

Video taken by KYMA at the scene shows first responders at a military training area.

We are working to confirm additional details on this crash, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.