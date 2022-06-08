Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Associated Press

Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports. Twitter declined to comment. Efforts by The Associated Press to confirm those reports were not successful. Musk, who struck a legally binding agreement to buy Twitter in April, contends that the deal can’t proceed unless the company provides more information about the prevalence of fake accounts on its platform.