Picture book by Sen. Raphael Warnock coming in November

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock will have a children’s book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock’s “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15. TeMika Grooms will provide illustrations for the book. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is Georgia’s first Black senator. The Democrat faces re-election this fall. His memoir “A Way Out of No Way” will be released next week.