Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead

Police were investigating an overnight shooting death in Rancho Mirage Friday morning at a mobile home park.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were called to a The Rancho Mirage RV and Mobile Village along the 70200 block of Highway 111 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

That's where a man was shot in a residential trailer area, according to Sergeant Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.

Swan said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance videos and trying to talk to possible witnesses.

