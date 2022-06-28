Death toll in Missouri Amtrak crash rises to four; About 150 people injured

Officials said a fourth person died following Monday's Amtrak train derailment in Missouri.

The train originated from Los Angeles and was en route to Chicago before crashing into a dump truck in Chariton County, Missouri just before 11 a.m. PT. Amtrak officials said the dump truck "was obstructing a public crossing."

According to Amtrak, eight train cars and two locomotives came off the tracks.

Officials originally said that three people and at least 50 people were injured following the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided an update Tuesday morning, announcing that a fourth person had died in the hospital.

150 people were taken to 10 hospitals, authorities added.

Amtrak said that the train had about 275 people aboard the train, including crewmembers.

A National Transportation Safety Board team arrived Tuesday at the site to investigate the crash, the agency tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy is expected to hold a media briefing in the late afternoon.

The crossing in a rural area about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City has no lights or other signals to warn of an approaching train, and local residents have complained that the overgrowth of brush and the steep incline from the road to the tracks makes it hard to see oncoming trains from either direction.

Our sister station in Missouri, ABC17 News, spoke with a farmer in the area who said locals have talked with MoDOT about the danger at the crossing.

"It was pretty predictable," Spencer said.

The crossing had been slated for improvements including lights and gates, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation planning document.

According to Amtrak, people seeking information about relatives or friends aboard the train can call 800-523-9101.

